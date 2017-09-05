Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017

In this newscast:

  • The latest standardized test scores show Alaska students aren’t doing well,
  • the state of Alaska  and ExxonMobil continue fighting over the massive Point Thomson natural gas field on the North Slope,
  • Forest Service researchers find out they had misidentified a benign native fungus for an invasive spruce bud blight in Southeast Alaska,
  • a Labor Day landslide shuts down a major road artery in Sitka, and
  • Fairbanks records its first freezing temperatures of the fall.
A multiple choice exam.

A multiple choice exam. (Creative Commons photo by Alberto G. )

