Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017

In this newscast:
- The latest standardized test scores show Alaska students aren’t doing well,
- the state of Alaska and ExxonMobil continue fighting over the massive Point Thomson natural gas field on the North Slope,
- Forest Service researchers find out they had misidentified a benign native fungus for an invasive spruce bud blight in Southeast Alaska,
- a Labor Day landslide shuts down a major road artery in Sitka, and
- Fairbanks records its first freezing temperatures of the fall.
