Juneau Afternoon – 9-6-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

Sheli DeLaney will host.

We’ll find out about the City Museum’s activities;

Amy Skilbred, from the Juneau Community Foundation, and Michelle Federico, from Gastineau Human Services, will be here to highlight Residential Treatment Programs;

Sam Bornstein will give us an update on MakerSpace activities;

And Shannon Hasty and Hillary Young will be here to focus on Juneau Suicide Prevention.

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org