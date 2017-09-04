Juneau Afternoon – 9-4-17

Special: A president of immense political shrewdness and skill begins his White House tenure with a string of stunning accomplishments, and appears destined for Rushmore-level greatness. Four years later, his presidency is in tatters, the spectacular early successes eclipsed by a single, equally spectacular failure: a ruinous and misbegotten war that will ultimately cost the lives of 58,000 Americans and upwards of two million Vietnamese. Monday, September 4, 3 p.m. Repeated at 4 on KRNN-FM
A tale of two fungi: Southeast spruce blight mistaken for harmless twinIt’s a case of mistaken identity — the kind of mistake you can only clear up with a 400-power compound microscope. But forest pathologists are not letting down their guard: Spruce bud blight is still out there.
With Exxon Valdez settlement money, Alaska preserves nearly 2,000 acres near KodiakThe Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Trustee Council bought the land with money from the 1989 oil spill settlement. The state of Alaska now owns the land.
Alaska students are failing math, science, EnglishThe results of the Alaska's new standardized tests show more than half of the state's elementary and high school students are not proficient in math, science and English.
How Jeff Sessions misrepresented the Trump administration’s expansion of military supplies for policeThe attorney general mischaracterized Obama-era restrictions while citing a study that actually says new computers reduce crime more than heavy weapons do.