Alaska students are failing math, science, English

The results of the Alaska’s new standardized tests show more than half of the state’s elementary and high school students are not proficient in math, science and English.
The Juneau Empire reports figures released to the media Wednesday indicate 68.2 percent of students were rated “below proficient” or “far below proficient” in math, 61.6 percent of students were in those two categories in English, and 53.5 percent were in those two categories in science.
Department of Education spokeswoman Erin Hardin says the figures were supposed to be released to the public Friday morning, but computer problems prevented that.
Alaska tests students in the spring on their math and English skills in each grade from third through 10th. Science tests are administered only three times during that period.
