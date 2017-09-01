Newscast – Friday, September 1, 2017

In this newscast:
- Gov. Bill Walker to recall legislature for fourth special session
- Alaska Department of Transportation has a new regional chief
- More Alaska-based U.S. Army soldiers being deployed to Afghanistan
Recent headlines
-
Tribal conference considers climate change impactsSoutheast tribal governments are meeting with biologists and other experts during the Southeast Environmental Conference Sept. 5-8 in Wrangell. They're planning for the impacts of climate change.
-
Gardentalk – Woolly bear caterpillars and ripening fruitApples, kiwis, raspberries and gooseberries are ripening this week. Pick them before they go bad!
-
Juneau unions to host Labor Day picnicThe Juneau Central Labor Council has invited all of the candidates for Assembly and school board to the picnic, which is open to the public.
-
Hunters troll PETA in selfie campaign, but did it backfire?When People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals rolled out a new social media campaign, it caught on with an unexpected group – hunters. All across the country, the slogan “shoot selfies, not animals” was co-opted by people putting up social media posts featuring trophy photos of game taken in the field. It’s a bit of social media mockery, but PETA is still counting it a success.