Newscast – Friday, September 1, 2017

By September 1, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Bill Walker to recall legislature for fourth special session
  • Alaska Department of Transportation has a new regional chief
  • More Alaska-based U.S. Army soldiers being deployed to Afghanistan

 

 

Recent headlines

  • John Morris of the Douglas Indian Association speaks during a workshop at the 2016 Southeast Environmental Conference in Ketchikan. This year's conference is Sept. 5-8 in Wrangell. (Photo courtesy Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska)

    Tribal conference considers climate change impacts

    Southeast tribal governments are meeting with biologists and other experts during the Southeast Environmental Conference Sept. 5-8 in Wrangell. They're planning for the impacts of climate change.
  • Screen capture of a video of a banded woolly bear caterpillar. (Courtesy 360North television)

    Gardentalk – Woolly bear caterpillars and ripening fruit

    Apples, kiwis, raspberries and gooseberries are ripening this week. Pick them before they go bad!

  • Juneau unions to host Labor Day picnic

    The Juneau Central Labor Council has invited all of the candidates for Assembly and school board to the picnic, which is open to the public.
  • David Nicolai posing with a caribou he took on a successful hunt in 2016, in PETA’s social media frame. (Photo courtesy of David Nicolai)

    Hunters troll PETA in selfie campaign, but did it backfire?

    When People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals rolled out a new social media campaign, it caught on with an unexpected group – hunters. All across the country, the slogan “shoot selfies, not animals” was co-opted by people putting up social media posts featuring trophy photos of game taken in the field. It’s a bit of social media mockery, but PETA is still counting it a success.
