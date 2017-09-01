Juneau unions to host Labor Day picnic

Juneau’s labor unions are hosting a picnic open to the public at Sandy Beach on Labor Day.

The Juneau Central Labor Council has invited all of the candidates for Assembly and school board to the picnic, which will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

Council President Nadine Lefebvre said there will be food and live music.

“We’ll have the education association … to give away free books for kids,” she said.

The League of Women Voters also will be there to provide information about registering to vote.

The event is one day after the deadline to register to vote in the municipal election on Oct. 3.

The council has hosted the event for 15 years.