Gardentalk – Woolly bear caterpillars and ripening fruit

By September 1, 2017Gardentalk, Juneau

Woolly bear caterpillar video courtesy of 360North television.

In this week’s edition of Gardentalk, Master Gardener Ed Buyarski warns us about the emergence of the banded woolly bear caterpillar that can attack plant leaves before becoming the spotted tussuck moth.

“I first noticed them on my raspberries,” said Buyarski, who also has found them on his apple and alder trees.

“If you look at the alders, you can see kind of how shredded the leaves are,” Buyarski said. “Especially the younger ones.”

Buyarski said he’s been squishing them. But he warns that children and others may be allergic to the caterpillar hairs.

“Don’t play with your woolly bears is the bottom line here,” Buyarski said.

Buyarski also had some tips for picking and preparing gooseberries, raspberries, apples and kiwis.

Listen to the August 31 edition of Gardentalk:

 

Building a cocoon, the Spotted Tussuck Moth from Bob Armstrong’s Nature Alaska

0

Recent headlines

  • John Morris of the Douglas Indian Association speaks during a workshop at the 2016 Southeast Environmental Conference in Ketchikan. This year's conference is Sept. 5-8 in Wrangell. (Photo courtesy Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska)

    Tribal conference considers climate change impacts

    Southeast tribal governments are meeting with biologists and other experts during the Southeast Environmental Conference Sept. 5-8 in Wrangell. They're planning for the impacts of climate change.

  • Juneau unions to host Labor Day picnic

    The Juneau Central Labor Council has invited all of the candidates for Assembly and school board to the picnic, which is open to the public.
  • David Nicolai posing with a caribou he took on a successful hunt in 2016, in PETA’s social media frame. (Photo courtesy of David Nicolai)

    Hunters troll PETA in selfie campaign, but did it backfire?

    When People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals rolled out a new social media campaign, it caught on with an unexpected group – hunters. All across the country, the slogan “shoot selfies, not animals” was co-opted by people putting up social media posts featuring trophy photos of game taken in the field. It’s a bit of social media mockery, but PETA is still counting it a success.
  • Akiak residents confront Jacques Cooper, a former VPO who multiple community members claim sold alcohol and marijuana illegally. The confrontation was live streamed on Facebook.(Photo courtesy Mike Williams)

    Former village police officer banished from Akiak leaves town

    A former village police officer who was recently banished from Akiak, and was threatened with eviction proceedings from teacher housing, has now left town.
X