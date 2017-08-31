Newscast – Thursday, August 31, 2017

In this newscast:
- Alaska is exploring options for conducting elections after 2018;
- Gov. Bill Walker signed a bipartisan letter urging Congress to stabilize individual health insurance markets;
- Alaska’s state and local governments could save roughly $200 million a year if the state formed a health care authority; and
- The U.S. Interior Department inspector general dropped its inquiry into whether the Interior secretary threatened to retaliate against Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
Recent headlines
Walker says fourth special will be in October, focus on revenueWalker did not say what revenue options he’ll put on agenda for the session.
Coast Guard’s Alaska personnel dispatched to help with Harvey responseFive Coast Guardsmen from Air Station Sitka and eight others from elsewhere in Alaska will be working in the Texas area for the next two to three weeks.
Walker lends support to Trump in lawsuit over Arctic drillingGov. Bill Walker's administration filed a motion to intervene in support of President Trump in a lawsuit over whether he can reverse President Obama's Arctic drilling ban.
Southeast gets a lot of rain, but it doesn’t compare to what Harvey broughtSoutheast sees an incredible amount of rain each year. How’s that compare with what’s been happening in Texas? Here's a perspective from a former resident.