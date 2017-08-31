Newscast – Thursday, August 31, 2017

In this newscast:

  • Alaska is exploring options for conducting elections after 2018;
  • Gov. Bill Walker signed a bipartisan letter urging Congress to stabilize individual health insurance markets;
  • Alaska’s state and local governments could save roughly $200 million a year if the state formed a health care authority; and
  • The U.S. Interior Department inspector general dropped its inquiry into whether the Interior secretary threatened to retaliate against Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
