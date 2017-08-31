Juneau Afternoon – 9-1-17

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll talk with carver, Jackson Polys, about his First Friday presentation at the APK Building;
George Kuhar, of Playboy Spaceman fame, will be here to highlight this weekend’s Labor Day Dance Party;
Andrew Bogart, from the Red Cross, will be here with details of next month’s Preparedness Expo, READY OR NOT, DON”T GET CAUGHT.
And JPD Chief, Ed Mercer, will be here to highlight police activities
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Walker says fourth special will be in October, focus on revenueWalker did not say what revenue options he’ll put on agenda for the session.
-
Coast Guard’s Alaska personnel dispatched to help with Harvey responseFive Coast Guardsmen from Air Station Sitka and eight others from elsewhere in Alaska will be working in the Texas area for the next two to three weeks.
-
Walker lends support to Trump in lawsuit over Arctic drillingGov. Bill Walker's administration filed a motion to intervene in support of President Trump in a lawsuit over whether he can reverse President Obama's Arctic drilling ban.
-
Southeast gets a lot of rain, but it doesn’t compare to what Harvey broughtSoutheast sees an incredible amount of rain each year. How’s that compare with what’s been happening in Texas? Here's a perspective from a former resident.