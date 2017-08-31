Juneau Afternoon – 9-1-17

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,

We’ll talk with carver, Jackson Polys, about his First Friday presentation at the APK Building;

George Kuhar, of Playboy Spaceman fame, will be here to highlight this weekend’s Labor Day Dance Party;

Andrew Bogart, from the Red Cross, will be here with details of next month’s Preparedness Expo, READY OR NOT, DON”T GET CAUGHT.

And JPD Chief, Ed Mercer, will be here to highlight police activities

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org