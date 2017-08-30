Telling Tales – August 8

Dr. Carol Paris, a psychiatrist and president of Physicians for a National Health Program, makes a case for a single payer health care system. Policy expert Sandra Heffern with the AK Health Reform coalition and Juneau surgeon Dr. David Miller discuss the concept, and why it might work or fail in Alaska. Alaska Public Media & KTOO‘s Andrew Kitchenman hosts.

The forum begins at 5 p.m. and will last for one hour. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. Admission is free, no tickets required. Audience members may have an opportunity to ask questions. The forum is being recorded for broadcast on 360 North.