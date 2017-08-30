Telling Tales – August 8

Telling Tales with MsG celebrated the “Summer of Love”.
“Going Sentimental” by Rachel Vail
POEMS
Don’t Want this Love to Disappear by Ray Friedlander
Iodine Rain by Bill Merk
Untitled-to be continued by Mike Christenson
Recent headlines
Investigators drop query into Zinke calls to Alaska senatorsThe inspector general’s office for the U.S. Interior Department has dropped its inquiry into whether the Interior secretary threatened to retaliate against Sen. Lisa Murkowski for voting against proceeding on a health care reform bill.
Cruise ship anchor cut to free humpback whale in SoutheastA cruise ship in Southeast Alaska cut its anchor free Sunday to release a humpback whale tangled in the ship’s anchor chain. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said numerous whales were bubble net feeding in Holkham Bay near Tracy Arm, about 45 miles south of Juneau early Sunday morning.
Ketchikan shatters summer rainfall recordEarly Wednesday morning, Ketchikan broke its record for the most summertime rainfall. With more than 45 inches at last count, this summer is officially the soggiest Alaska’s First City has experienced in its recorded history.