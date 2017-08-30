Newscast – Wednesday, August 30, 2017

By August 30, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Alaska Air National Guard is sending personnel and equipment to help with Tropical Storm Harvey aftermath,
  • A brown bear was shot by the Haines Highway last week,
  • Ballot proposal would address allowance, travel by lawmakers, and
  • Ketchikan may set a new rainfall record.
