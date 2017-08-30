Juneau Afternoon – 8-31-17

Thursday, August 31 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.
We’ll talk about First Friday at the CANVAS;
Sara Raster will be here with an update on Kindness;
We’ll learn about an upcoming presentation with Dr. Emily Kane about Marijuana as Medicine;
We’ll get a preview of this weekend’s Con Brio concert, A Call to Life;
Merridy Davis, this month’s featured artist at the Juneau Artists’ Gallery; will be here to talk about her First Friday show;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up!
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more,
Thursday afternoon on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-NEWS, repeated at 4 on KRNN. And available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Investigators drop query into Zinke calls to Alaska senatorsThe inspector general’s office for the U.S. Interior Department has dropped its inquiry into whether the Interior secretary threatened to retaliate against Sen. Lisa Murkowski for voting against proceeding on a health care reform bill.
Cruise ship anchor cut to free humpback whale in SoutheastA cruise ship in Southeast Alaska cut its anchor free Sunday to release a humpback whale tangled in the ship’s anchor chain. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said numerous whales were bubble net feeding in Holkham Bay near Tracy Arm, about 45 miles south of Juneau early Sunday morning.
Ketchikan shatters summer rainfall recordEarly Wednesday morning, Ketchikan broke its record for the most summertime rainfall. With more than 45 inches at last count, this summer is officially the soggiest Alaska’s First City has experienced in its recorded history.