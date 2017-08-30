Juneau Afternoon – 8-31-17

Thursday, August 31 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.

We’ll talk about First Friday at the CANVAS;

Sara Raster will be here with an update on Kindness;

We’ll learn about an upcoming presentation with Dr. Emily Kane about Marijuana as Medicine;

We’ll get a preview of this weekend’s Con Brio concert, A Call to Life;

Merridy Davis, this month’s featured artist at the Juneau Artists’ Gallery; will be here to talk about her First Friday show;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up!

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more,

Thursday afternoon on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-NEWS, repeated at 4 on KRNN. And available on demand via ktoo.org