Brown bear found shot and killed on the Haines Highway

A brown bear was shot and killed near the Haines Highway last week.
Haines Wildlife Trooper Trent Chwialkowski said early on August 22, callers reported a dead bear in the middle of the highway near mile 17.
Chwialkowski located the bear. He says it was either shot near a creek and ran toward the road, or the incident happened near the highway where the animal was found.
The bear was approximately 3-and-a-half years old.
Chwialkowski says there was no evidence the bear was hit by a car before being shot.
Troopers are investigating the incident. Chwialkowski encourages anyone with information to contact his office at 766-2533. The Alaska Fish and Wildlife Safeguard accepts anonymous tips at 800-478-3377.
In July, a brown bear cub was struck and killed by a driver in Haines on Lutak Road.
Recent headlines
-
Cruise ship anchor cut to free humpback whale in SoutheastA cruise ship in Southeast Alaska cut its anchor free Sunday to release a humpback whale tangled in the ship’s anchor chain. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said numerous whales were bubble net feeding in Holkham Bay near Tracy Arm, about 45 miles south of Juneau early Sunday morning.
-
Ketchikan shatters summer rainfall recordEarly Wednesday morning, Ketchikan broke its record for the most summertime rainfall. With more than 45 inches at last count, this summer is officially the soggiest Alaska’s First City has experienced in its recorded history.
-
New Stuyahok teen learns Yup’ik, Inupiaq, Russian and Tagalog fluently by high school graduationMost students take classes in a second language during high school, but one Bristol Bay polyglot took it to another level. Jalen Konukpeok, an 18-year-old from New Stuyahok learned four languages fluently before graduating from Mount Edgecomb High School in May.
-
St. Paul ramps up reindeer program to improve food securityEven though reindeer have lived on St. Paul for about 100 years, the tribe hasn’t done much more than distribute hunting permits. That’s slowly beginning to change -- because the community needs another consistent source of meat.