Proposal would address allowance, travel by Alaska lawmakers

A proposed ballot initiative would cut off a daily allowance for Alaska legislators if they’re late in passing a state budget and would restrict foreign travel by lawmakers.

Those provisions were outlined in a release from a group called Alaskans for Integrity, which is pushing the proposal. Other provisions relate to conflicts of interest and gifts from lobbyists.

Reps. Jason Grenn and Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins are listed as co-chairs along with Bonnie Jack, a Republican. Grenn is politically unaffiliated. Kreiss-Tomkins is a Democrat.

The proposal has been submitted for state review. If approved, the group says it will have to collect more than 30,000 signatures by mid-January to qualify for next year’s ballot.