Newscast – Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017

By August 29, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The state of Alaska is looking into if it should sue the makers of OxyContin,
  • Hurricane Harvey disrupts Gulf Oil production though a state economist says it’s unlucky to have much effect on demand for Alaska oil, and
  • the locally produced documentary “Lineage: Tlingit Art Across Generations” premieres tonight on 360 North.
