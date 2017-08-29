Juneau police search Bergmann Hotel co-owner’s downtown home

Juneau police executed a search warrant at the house of landlord James Barrett, the co-owner of the Bergmann Hotel.

Barrett, who spent most of the lunch hour Tuesday handcuffed and sitting on his steps on Harris Street downtown, said he didn’t know why officers were searching his property.

He said it was more embarrassing than his hotel getting shut down.

“This really takes the cake,” he said.

Among the items officers seized were a cell phone, tablet, thumb drive, a handgun and a long gun, and some digital video recorders that Barrett said were formerly used in the hotel.

On the front deck of Barrett’s house, officers tried to open a safe that Barrett said he found discarded in the now unused hotel.

After trying with a small hammer and chisel, officers found a large sledgehammer. They also borrowed a firefighter’s Halligan tool, a large crowbar-like device that is used for ripping up walls and roofs.

Officers did not appear to find anything of value in the safe.

Barrett was not immediately charged with a crime.

Police eventually uncuffed him and left the scene.