Juneau Afternoon – 8-29-17

Steve Quinn will be here to highlight Youth Hockey opportunities;

We’ll talk with Ishmael Hope and Scott Burton about a new documentary featuring Tlingit art;

We’ll get a preview of a Family concert this Friday by the Stringmans

And we have Student Services Director Bridget Weiss, here to talk about the new Kinder Ready Preschool at Harborview School.

