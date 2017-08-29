Juneau Afternoon – 8-29-17

Steve Quinn will be here to highlight Youth Hockey opportunities;
We’ll talk with Cheryl Snyder and Scott Burton about a new documentary featuring Tlingit art;
We’ll get a preview of a Family concert this Friday by the Springmans
And we have Student Services Director Bridget Weiss, here to talk about the new Kinder Ready Preschool at Harborview School.
Recent headlines
Proposal would address allowance, travel by Alaska lawmakersIf the proposal passes state review, the group says it will have to collect more than 30,000 signatures by mid-January to qualify for next year's ballot.
Juneau police search Bergmann Hotel co-owner’s downtown homeJames Barrett was not immediately charged with a crime. Among the items officers seized were a cell phone, tablet, thumb drive, a handgun and a long gun, and some digital video recorders.
Alaska Democrats seek chance for independents to run in party primariesThe proposed change would allow the party to support a candidate without having the word “Democratic” appear on the ballot by the candidate’s name.
Ask a Climatologist: The mind boggling rain of tropical storm HarveyIf you took all that water that has just fallen on Harris County and you put it right over the urban part of Anchorage it would be about 60 or 70 feet deep. It's an extraordinary amount of water that's fallen.