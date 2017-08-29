Juneau Afternoon – 8-29-17

By August 29, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Steve Quinn will be here to highlight Youth Hockey opportunities;

We’ll talk with Cheryl Snyder and Scott Burton about a new documentary featuring Tlingit art;

We’ll get a preview of a Family concert this Friday by the Springmans

And we have Student Services Director Bridget Weiss, here to talk about the new Kinder Ready Preschool at Harborview School.

