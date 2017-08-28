Newscast – Monday, Aug. 28, 2017

In this newscast:
- One person is dead after an apparent shooting spree in Aniak,
- Alaska’s Division of Insurance director is slated to present in a U.S. Senate committee on health care costs, and
- a U.S. Coast Guard board investigates a February crab boat sinking in the Bering Sea.
Recent headlines
-
Documentary ‘Lineage: Tlingit Act Across Generations’ premieres TuesdayThe 1-hour documentary explores the artistic lineage of many Tlingit culture bearers, including weavers, carvers, bead artists, musicians and more. It premieres at 8 p.m. on 360 North.
-
State Department of Public Safety reaches out to fishermen in effort to combat opioid abuseEarlier this year, Alaska Gov. Bill Walker issued a disaster declaration to combat opioid abuse in the state. Since then, more time and resources have been dedicated to the issue. This summer, some of those efforts are aimed at getting the attention of the fishing community.
-
Grand jury indicts man who allegedly carried 23 grams of heroin internallyThe grand jury indicted Kirk Allyn Vandoren, 54, on one felony count of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance.
-
As Haines considers police service expansion, funding is point of contentionThe Haines Borough is looking into extending the police department’s jurisdiction to areas previously served by a Haines-based Alaska State Trooper.