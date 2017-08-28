Grand jury indicts man who allegedly carried 23 grams of heroin internally

On. Aug. 24, a Sitka grand jury indicted a man for allegedly trafficking in heroin.

The grand jury indicted Kirk Allyn Vandoren, 54, on one felony count of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance.

Vandoren was arrested Aug. 20 at the Sitka airport on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Police obtained a search warrant and arranged an X-ray of Vandoren’s abdomen. He was later found to be internally carrying over 23 grams of heroin.

Vandoren is being held in the Sitka jail pending $25,000 bail.

Sitka police also are seeking information from anyone whose children may have had interaction with Khari Wade, 46.

Police arrested Wade on Saturday on charges of indecent viewing or photography of a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

Police are asking anyone to come forward who may have seen Wade in the men’s locker room at Blatchley swimming pool on Friday evening, August 25. They’re also trying to locate three boys, all about age 10, who may have interacted with Wade at the Sitka skate park at around 3 in the afternoon Saturday, August 26.

The number for Sitka police is 747-3245.

Wade was arraigned by telephone Sunday in Juneau court. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled in Sitka Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. September 6.

Wade is being held in the Sitka jail pending $12,500 bail.