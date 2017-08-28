Grand jury indicts man who allegedly carried 23 grams of heroin internally

On. Aug. 24, a Sitka grand jury indicted a man for allegedly trafficking in heroin.
The grand jury indicted Kirk Allyn Vandoren, 54, on one felony count of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance.
Vandoren was arrested Aug. 20 at the Sitka airport on suspicion of drug trafficking.
Police obtained a search warrant and arranged an X-ray of Vandoren’s abdomen. He was later found to be internally carrying over 23 grams of heroin.
Vandoren is being held in the Sitka jail pending $25,000 bail.
Sitka police also are seeking information from anyone whose children may have had interaction with Khari Wade, 46.
Police arrested Wade on Saturday on charges of indecent viewing or photography of a minor and tampering with physical evidence.
Police are asking anyone to come forward who may have seen Wade in the men’s locker room at Blatchley swimming pool on Friday evening, August 25. They’re also trying to locate three boys, all about age 10, who may have interacted with Wade at the Sitka skate park at around 3 in the afternoon Saturday, August 26.
The number for Sitka police is 747-3245.
Wade was arraigned by telephone Sunday in Juneau court. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled in Sitka Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. September 6.
Wade is being held in the Sitka jail pending $12,500 bail.
Recent headlines
-
Documentary ‘Lineage: Tlingit Act Across Generations’ premieres TuesdayThe 1-hour documentary explores the artistic lineage of many Tlingit culture bearers, including weavers, carvers, bead artists, musicians and more. It premieres at 8 p.m. on 360 North.
-
State Department of Public Safety reaches out to fishermen in effort to combat opioid abuseEarlier this year, Alaska Gov. Bill Walker issued a disaster declaration to combat opioid abuse in the state. Since then, more time and resources have been dedicated to the issue. This summer, some of those efforts are aimed at getting the attention of the fishing community.
-
As Haines considers police service expansion, funding is point of contentionThe Haines Borough is looking into extending the police department’s jurisdiction to areas previously served by a Haines-based Alaska State Trooper.
-
House bill offers protection for salmon habitatsLegislators spoke with the public at a community forum Thursday. The idea for the event started with Kodiak Rep. Louise Stutes, and she also participated in the panel.