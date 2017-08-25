Responders have mitigated pollution threat of F/V Akutan, Coast Guard says

The F/V Akutan is still moored in Unalaska’s Captains Bay. (Photo by Berett Wilber/KUCB)

The F/V Akutan is still moored in Unalaska’s Captains Bay. (Photo by Berett Wilber/KUCB)

Officials have suspended their efforts aboard a disabled fishing vessel in Unalaska.

Coast Guard Petty Officer John-Paul Rios said responders have removed almost 16,000 gallons of oil and sludge from the F/V Akutan, which is moored in Captains Bay.

“The main thing we were trying to do was insure there was no major pollution incident,” Rios said. “At this time, we feel confident that we’ve mitigated any kind of imminent threat of pollution.”

Rios said it’s still unclear what will happen to the floating processor in the long term.

There are 130,000 pounds of frozen sockeye onboard, following the Akutan’s failed salmon season in Bristol Bay.

“As far as the ownership or who’s responsible from here on out, I don’t necessarily have the right answers for you,” Rios said.

While responders have scaled back their operations, Rios said they’re still on the island monitoring the situation and ready to intervene again, if necessary.

0

Recent headlines

  • Sen. Bill Wielechowski (D-Anchorage) on the Senate Floor during debate about CSSB 26 (fin) on March 15th, 2017. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

    PFD supporters plan to make case to voters

    Sen. Wielechowski said he’s disappointed PFDs will no longer follow the formula that was used through 2015.
  • Detail of the Sitnasuak Native Corporation building on Front Street in Nome. (File photo by David Dodman/KNOM)

    Sitnasuak Native Corporation opens lawsuit against three directors

    The complaint, filed in the Superior Court for the State of Alaska, alleges that Barbara Amarok, Edna Baker and Charles Fagerstrom violated their fiduciary duties of loyalty and care by distributing an anonymous mailer that “misinformed Sitnasuak shareholders and damaged the corporation.”
  • This 100-year-old Chilkat robe will be honored at a homecoming ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in the Walter Soboleff Building in Juneau. (Photo by Davina Cole/Sealaska Heritage Institute)

    Sealaska Heritage to celebrate Chilkat robe’s homecoming  

    Sealaska Heritage is celebrating the return of a 100-year-old Chilkat robe in a homecoming celebration that begins at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Walter Soboleff Building in the Shuká Hít clan house. Sealaska Heritage also plans to stream video of the celebration on Facebook Live. 
  • Potato, potahtoe

    Gardentalk – Late summer thinning harvest

    Master Gardener Ed Buyarski suggests thinning carrots, turnips, beets and radishes so they have room to grow until October. Also, don't forget to check your garden for drainage problems, and the Juneau Food Festival is August 26.
X