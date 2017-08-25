Newscast – Friday, August 25, 2017

In this newscast:
- Alaska Supreme Court upholds PFD cut
- Juneau police don’t suspect foul play in missing woman found dead in a hot tub
- Atlantic salmon break out of pen on Puget Sound prompting fears for native fishstocks
Recent headlines
-
Police arrest Subway burglary suspect who evaded them twice beforeJuneau police arrested a burglary suspect on Thursday who they say evaded arrest twice earlier this month. He is accused of burglarizing a Subway restaurant in Mendenhall Valley and had multiple outstanding warrants.
-
Authorities ID body found in hot tub as missing Juneau womanJuneau police are investigating what happened to a 28-year-old woman in the eight days she went missing after minor car crash, and when she was found dead in a hot tub in the Mendenhall Valley.
-
Gold claims expand as Herbert Glacier retreatsA Canadian mineral exploration firm expands drilling around the Herbert Glacier. This comes as the Juneau mayor's mining task force considers streaming the city's review authority.
-
Peters pleads not guilty to drug conspiracy charge, trial set for OctoberOn conditional release wearing an electronic ankle monitor, Christian John Peters, 44, Peters pleaded not guilty to the single count of drug conspiracy via teleconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin F. McCoy in Anchorage.