Juneau Afternoon – 8-28-17

Monday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.

Dan Namur will be here to highlight Fisheries grants;

Anastasia Tarmann and Leah Geibel, from the Alaska State Historical Library, will be here with details about Alaska newspapers available on line;

Amy Skilbred, from the Juneau Community Foundation, will fill us in on the School Breakfast Program;

And Eileen Hosey will be here to talk about an upcoming Tai Chi class for Seniors.

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more on Monday’s edition of A Juneau Afternoon. Live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on line on demand via ktoo.org.

Tonight, an archive recording of Writer’s Showcase, from last year.