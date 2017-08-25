Juneau Afternoon – 8-28-17

Monday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.
Dan Namur will be here to highlight Fisheries grants;
Anastasia Tarmann and Leah Geibel, from the Alaska State Historical Library, will be here with details about Alaska newspapers available on line;
Amy Skilbred, from the Juneau Community Foundation, will fill us in on the School Breakfast Program;
And Eileen Hosey will be here to talk about an upcoming Tai Chi class for Seniors.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, Music & more, live at 3 on KTOO, re-broadcast at 4 ON KRNN, and available on line via ktoo.org
Tonight, an archive recording of Writer’s Showcase, from last year.
Recent headlines
PFD supporters plan to make case to votersSen. Wielechowski said he’s disappointed PFDs will no longer follow the formula that was used through 2015.
Sitnasuak Native Corporation opens lawsuit against three directorsThe complaint, filed in the Superior Court for the State of Alaska, alleges that Barbara Amarok, Edna Baker and Charles Fagerstrom violated their fiduciary duties of loyalty and care by distributing an anonymous mailer that “misinformed Sitnasuak shareholders and damaged the corporation.”
Responders have mitigated pollution threat of F/V Akutan, Coast Guard saysCoast Guard Petty Officer John-Paul Rios said responders have removed almost 16,000 gallons of oil and sludge from the F/V Akutan, which is moored in Captains Bay.
Sealaska Heritage to celebrate Chilkat robe’s homecomingSealaska Heritage is celebrating the return of a 100-year-old Chilkat robe in a homecoming celebration that begins at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Walter Soboleff Building in the Shuká Hít clan house. Sealaska Heritage also plans to stream video of the celebration on Facebook Live.