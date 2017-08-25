Juneau Afternoon – 8-25-17

Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling hosts.
Rachel Juzeler will be here to highlight this Saturday’s Food Fest;
We’ll learn about the upcoming Juneau Symphony Wildlife Cruise;
Laura Zahasky will be here with a preview of this weekend’s Music on the Mountain Festival at the tram;
Andy Kline will be here to highlight a new brew from the Alaskan Brewing Company;
And find out about a special screening of An Inconvenient Sequel at the Gold Town.
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Left, Right & Center, now an hour, at 7, with SNAP JUDGEMENT 8. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective is on at 10 with As It Happens, and BBC News is at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
PFD supporters plan to make case to votersSen. Wielechowski said he’s disappointed PFDs will no longer follow the formula that was used through 2015.
Sitnasuak Native Corporation opens lawsuit against three directorsThe complaint, filed in the Superior Court for the State of Alaska, alleges that Barbara Amarok, Edna Baker and Charles Fagerstrom violated their fiduciary duties of loyalty and care by distributing an anonymous mailer that “misinformed Sitnasuak shareholders and damaged the corporation.”
Responders have mitigated pollution threat of F/V Akutan, Coast Guard saysCoast Guard Petty Officer John-Paul Rios said responders have removed almost 16,000 gallons of oil and sludge from the F/V Akutan, which is moored in Captains Bay.
Sealaska Heritage to celebrate Chilkat robe’s homecomingSealaska Heritage is celebrating the return of a 100-year-old Chilkat robe in a homecoming celebration that begins at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Walter Soboleff Building in the Shuká Hít clan house. Sealaska Heritage also plans to stream video of the celebration on Facebook Live.