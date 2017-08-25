Juneau Afternoon – 8-25-17

Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling hosts.

Rachel Juzeler will be here to highlight this Saturday’s Food Fest;

We’ll learn about the upcoming Juneau Symphony Wildlife Cruise;

Laura Zahasky will be here with a preview of this weekend’s Music on the Mountain Festival at the tram;

Andy Kline will be here to highlight a new brew from the Alaskan Brewing Company;

And find out about a special screening of An Inconvenient Sequel at the Gold Town.

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Left, Right & Center, now an hour, at 7, with SNAP JUDGEMENT 8. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective is on at 10 with As It Happens, and BBC News is at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.