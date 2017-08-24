Peters pleads not guilty to drug conspiracy charge, trial set for October 

The second of two people indicted on a drug-related charge pleaded not guilty today in federal court in Juneau.
On conditional release wearing an electronic ankle monitor, Christian John Peters, 44, appeared via teleconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin F. McCoy in Anchorage.
Peters pleaded not guilty to the single count of drug conspiracy, as did 34-year-old Tiffany Jo Spaulding on Wednesday.
They were living in a home in the 400 block of Fourth Street, where authorities electronically tracked a package delivery. According to the Juneau Empire, the package contained a large canister of coffee, 50 oxycodone pills and more than 200 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
For Peters, Judge McCoy set a date for a trial by jury in October.
A federal judge set a deadline for discovery filings in Spaulding’s case for Oct. 6.
