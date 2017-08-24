Newscast – Thursday, August 24, 2017

In this newscast:
- Juneau’s state representatives said the Legislature accompished some good this year, but the lack of a long-term plan to balance the state’s budget was a major disappointment;
- A Utah man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder in the July death of his wife in an Alaska cruise ship;
- One of two residents of a downtown Juneau house raided this month pleaded not guilty to a drug conspiracy charge; and
- It’s rained enough in Ketchikan the past couple of days that fish are swimming across the road.
