Newscast – Thursday, August 24, 2017

In this newscast:

  • Juneau’s state representatives said the Legislature accompished some good this year, but the lack of a long-term plan to balance the state’s budget was a major disappointment;
  • A Utah man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder in the July death of his wife in an Alaska cruise ship;
  • One of two residents of a downtown Juneau house raided this month pleaded not guilty to a drug conspiracy charge; and
  • It’s rained enough in Ketchikan the past couple of days that fish are swimming across the road.
