Akiak attempts to banish former VPO, alleged bootlegger

Last Sunday, Akiak residents angrily confronted Cooper at his home and live streamed that confrontation on Facebook.

Man in video: “You are banished from Akiak! Woman in video: “We can ban anyone for—the tribe can ban anyone.” Cooper: “For?” Man in video: “For what you’re doing — drug dealing and bootlegging, Mr. Refill-A-Jug!”

In the video, Cooper is standing on his faded, yellow porch in his socks, slouched against a pillar. He’s packing two large knives, holstered at either hip.

About a half-dozen local mothers and tribal leaders are standing in front of his house.

The video is about 40 minutes long, and as it continues it becomes clear that Cooper is recording the confrontation too.

He mocked the crowd with a cartoonish voice, they yell back at him and then the allegations start:

Cooper: “I don’t trust any of ya’ll, particularly after people shooting at my house.” Man in video: “That wasn’t us! That person isn’t even here!”

According to Tribal Council Member Mike Williams, Akiak’s Council voted unanimously to banish Cooper.

The order was issued on August 10 and gave Cooper seven days to leave town, which he has yet to do.

Cooper moved to Akiak last year, when his wife was hired as a special education teacher at the local school.

He worked briefly as a village police officer, or VPO, and began raising goats and chickens in his backyard.

According to Akiak Native Community Chief Ivan M. Ivan, it became an open secret that Cooper was selling alcohol and marijuana in town:

“This is a small village and it’s hard to hide whatever you’re doing from other people,” Ivan said.

Residents allege that Cooper invited minors to work on the small farm he started behind his house, and then may have paid them in marijuana or alcohol.

Both Ivan and Williams claim that a series of locals have made statements against him.

In an interview with KYUK, a 15-year-old girl who asked to remain anonymous recounted an incident last March when she and another girl visited Cooper and other underage people were there smoking marijuana.

The girl said she and her friend left after Cooper tried to touch her.

According to Council member Williams, Akiak community members have complained to the State Troopers about Cooper.

He said this isn’t the first time that Akiak has banished someone for bootlegging.

“We just feel that we have enough problems here as it is,” Williams said. “Having an individual like that in the community just adds fuel to the fire, and we just cannot afford that anymore.”