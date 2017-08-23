Spaulding pleads not guilty to federal drug conspiracy charge

One of two residents of a downtown Juneau house raided this month pleaded not guilty to a drug conspiracy charge.
Tiffany Jo Spaulding, 34, appeared in federal court today and pleaded not guilty to the drug-related charge.
Appearing via teleconference from Anchorage, U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Deborah M. Smith set a deadline for discovery filings for Oct. 6
Spaulding and another resident were arrested after federal officials tracked a drug package to their residence in the 400 block of Fourth Street.
According to the Juneau Empire, a postal inspector had flagged the suspicious package from California. It contained a large canister filled with coffee, 50 oxycodone pills and 221 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Federal officials used an electronic alerting and tracking device in the package.
The other resident, Christian John Peters, is scheduled to appear in federal court 1:30 p.m. Thursday for an arraignment hearing in Juneau. An online court schedule listed D. Scott Dattan as Peters’ lawyer.
Federal Public Defender Jamie McGrady represented Spaulding in court.
Spaulding and Peters face a charge of drug conspiracy. The charge alleges that the two conspired with others to possess and distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing detectable amounts of methamphetamine.
