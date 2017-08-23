Newscast – Wednesday, August 23, 2017

In this newscast:
- Defendant in an alleged homicide aboard a cruise ship, Kenneth Manzanares, pleads not guilty,
- Homeless residents camping in downtown property owned by the Alaska Mental Health Land Trust are told they must leave,
- Alaska to provide public voter data if $21 records fee is paid by Trump Administration, and
- Judge approves $1 million loan for Alaska Dispatch News to keep the newspaper operating.
Recent headlines
Some old solutions still work: helping people buy food with SNAPFood insecurity is when people don’t have enough to eat – they skip meals or forego other necessities to buy food. It affects about one in seven Alaskans and can cause chronic diseases, depression, anemia and obesity.
Intent on reversing its opioid epidemic, a state limits prescriptionsMaine is among a handful of states putting limits on the painkiller dose that doctors can prescribe a patient. Some doctors and patients say the law is helping, while others say it goes too far.
Haines recall results certifiedThe results of Haines’ special recall election were certified Tuesday night. The effort to unseat Assembly members Heather Lende, Tresham Gregg and Tom Morphet failed, with about 60 percent voting against the recall.
Two file for Petersburg mayor’s seat, six for Assembly spotsVoters will have a choice of candidates for mayor and for Borough Assembly in Petersburg this fall. The only two mayors of the Petersburg borough both filed to seek the mayor’s seat, Mark Jensen and Cindi Lagoudakis. Jensen resigned his seat in May with more than two years left to go in his term.