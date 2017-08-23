Juneau Afternoon – 8-23-17

Thursday, August 24

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts:

We’ll find about the Alaska Children’s Collection in the UAS Egan Library;

Kevin Meyer will be here to highlight the upcoming Southeast Alaska Land Trust Fly-Casting Workshop;

We’ll find out about the Salmon Beyond Borders Southeast Feast;

We’ll get a preview of Thursday’s JWAC presentation by Lione Clare;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up!

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more,

Thursday afternoon on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-NEWS, repeated at 4 on KRNN. And available on demand via ktoo.org