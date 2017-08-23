Juneau Afternoon – 8-23-17

Thursday, August 24
Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts:
We’ll find about the Alaska Children’s Collection in the UAS Egan Library;
Kevin Meyer will be here to highlight the upcoming Southeast Alaska Land Trust Fly-Casting Workshop;
We’ll find out about the Salmon Beyond Borders Southeast Feast;
We’ll get a preview of Thursday’s JWAC presentation by Lione Clare;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up!
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more,
Thursday afternoon on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-NEWS, repeated at 4 on KRNN. And available on demand via ktoo.org
Some old solutions still work: helping people buy food with SNAPFood insecurity is when people don’t have enough to eat – they skip meals or forego other necessities to buy food. It affects about one in seven Alaskans and can cause chronic diseases, depression, anemia and obesity.
Intent on reversing its opioid epidemic, a state limits prescriptionsMaine is among a handful of states putting limits on the painkiller dose that doctors can prescribe a patient. Some doctors and patients say the law is helping, while others say it goes too far.
Haines recall results certifiedThe results of Haines’ special recall election were certified Tuesday night. The effort to unseat Assembly members Heather Lende, Tresham Gregg and Tom Morphet failed, with about 60 percent voting against the recall.
Two file for Petersburg mayor’s seat, six for Assembly spotsVoters will have a choice of candidates for mayor and for Borough Assembly in Petersburg this fall. The only two mayors of the Petersburg borough both filed to seek the mayor’s seat, Mark Jensen and Cindi Lagoudakis. Jensen resigned his seat in May with more than two years left to go in his term.