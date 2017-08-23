Juneau Afternoon – 8-24-17

Thursday, August 24
Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts:
Jim Powell will highlight UAS classes;
We’ll highlight the upcoming Southeast Alaska Land Trust Fly-Casting Workshop;
We’ll find out about the Salmon Beyond Borders Southeast Feast;
We’ll get a preview of Thursday’s JWAC presentation by Lione Clare;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up!
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more,
Thursday afternoon on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-NEWS, repeated at 4 on KRNN. And available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Authorities ID body found in hot tub as missing Juneau womanJuneau police are investigating what happened to a 28-year-old woman in the eight days she went missing after minor car crash, and when she was found dead in a hot tub in the Mendenhall Valley.
-
Gold claims expand as Herbert Glacier retreatsA Canadian mineral exploration firm expands drilling around the Herbert Glacier. This comes as the Juneau mayor's mining task force considers streaming the city's review authority.
-
Peters pleads not guilty to drug conspiracy charge, trial set for OctoberOn conditional release wearing an electronic ankle monitor, Christian John Peters, 44, Peters pleaded not guilty to the single count of drug conspiracy via teleconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin F. McCoy in Anchorage.
-
Former senator, longtime Native leader Kookesh fighting cancerA longtime Alaska political and business leader is fighting prostate cancer. Former Sen.Albert Kookesh of Angoon spent 16 years in the Alaska Legislature and 14 years heading up Sealaska’s governing board.