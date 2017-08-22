Newscast – Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Assembly affirms its commitment to climate action,
- the Canadian company buying the parent company of Juneau’s local utility responds to local investors interest in buying off the subsidiary, and
- police investigate a human body found in a hot tub.
Recent headlines
Juneau homeless served with trespass noticesResidents in a homeless camp off Egan Drive have been given 14 days to vacate the property. The area owned by the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority is slated for sale and redevelopment.
New study suggests dental therapists improving oral health in YK DeltaRural health aides have a long, successful history of improving access to health care in Alaska. Now, dental a program based on that model is improving oral care in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.
Lots of rain causes flooding in Ketchikan, some damageFrom midnight Monday through about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Ketchikan received more than 8 inches of rain.
AEL&P’s new owners say Juneau’s utility isn’t for saleCanadian power company Hydro One isn't interested in selling Alaska Electric Light & Power Company. But the Juneau Assembly still wants to study the prospect of a municipal-owned utility.