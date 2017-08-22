Newscast – Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017

By August 22, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau Assembly affirms its commitment to climate action,
  • the Canadian company buying the parent company of Juneau’s local utility responds to local investors interest in buying off the subsidiary, and
  • police investigate a human body found in a hot tub.
