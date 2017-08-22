Juneau Afternoon – 8-23-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Sheli DeLaney will host.
We’ll find out about Cordova’s Fungus Festival; with guest, Cathy Long;
PHONER: 907-424-4260
Artist Chris Taylor will be there to highlight is UAS art classes;
And we’ll talk with Rich Moniac about Sunday’s Community Gathering.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Juneau homeless served with trespass noticesResidents in a homeless camp off Egan Drive have been given 14 days to vacate the property. The area owned by the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority is slated for sale and redevelopment.
New study suggests dental therapists improving oral health in YK DeltaRural health aides have a long, successful history of improving access to health care in Alaska. Now, dental a program based on that model is improving oral care in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.
Lots of rain causes flooding in Ketchikan, some damageFrom midnight Monday through about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Ketchikan received more than 8 inches of rain.
AEL&P’s new owners say Juneau’s utility isn’t for saleCanadian power company Hydro One isn't interested in selling Alaska Electric Light & Power Company. But the Juneau Assembly still wants to study the prospect of a municipal-owned utility.