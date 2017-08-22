Juneau Afternoon – 8-23-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

Sheli DeLaney will host.

We’ll find out about Cordova’s Fungus Festival; with guest, Cathy Long;

PHONER: 907-424-4260

Artist Chris Taylor will be there to highlight is UAS art classes;

And we’ll talk with Rich Moniac about Sunday’s Community Gathering.

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org