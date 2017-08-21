Juneau Afternoon – 8-22-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling hosts.

Rich Moniac and Pat Harris will offer a preview of the upcoming storytelling event. Falling Through the Healthcare Crisis;

We’ll hear the final podcast of Midnight Oil, about the effect the TransAlaskan Oil Pipeline;

We’ll talk with Marian Call about her eclipse experience;

We’ll talk to Brenda Taylor about the STEM Coalition and Mike Janes will highlight avalanche awareness in the classroom;

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly.