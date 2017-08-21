Juneau Afternoon – 8-22-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling hosts.
Rich Moniac and Pat Harris will offer a preview of the upcoming storytelling event. Falling Through the Healthcare Crisis;
We’ll hear the final podcast of Midnight Oil, about the effect the TransAlaskan Oil Pipeline;
We’ll talk with Marian Call about her eclipse experience;
We’ll talk to Brenda Taylor about the STEM Coalition and Mike Janes will highlight avalanche awareness in the classroom;
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly.
Recent headlines
Cruise ship murder suspect to appear in court for arraignmentThe Utah man accused of killing his wife aboard a cruise ship in Southeast Alaska is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Alaska Airlines pilots picket at airport over contract negotiationsMore than 50 pilots and flight attendants picketed Monday afternoon in front of Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage. Their goal was to call on Alaska Airlines management to give them what they view as fairer wages and benefits.
Walker, Mallott file to run for re-electionAlaska Gov. Bill Walker said being unaffiliated has helped him and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott work on issues without concern about party politics.
Sidelined ferry bid deadline delayed – againThe state has pushed back the bid deadline for the ferry Taku – again. That’s because a potential buyer wants more time.