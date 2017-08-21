Cruise ship murder suspect to appear in court for arraignment

The Utah man accused of killing his wife aboard a cruise ship in Southeast Alaska is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing Wednesday.
An arraignment and detention hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. in federal court in Anchorage. The defendant, Kenneth Manzanares, 39, and the prosecutors will appear via teleconference from Juneau.
Manzanares faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Kristy Manzanares, also 39.
The couple were aboard the Emerald Princess cruise ship, about 50 miles southwest of Hydaburg, when Kristy Manzanares was found dead of a severe head wound in the couple’s cabin, after what Princess Cruises called a “domestic dispute.”
If convicted, the defendant could face life in prison or the death penalty, and a fine of up to $250,000.
