Watch live: Total solar eclipse crosses US on Monday

Eleven states from Oregon to South Carolina are in the path of total darkness for Monday’s a total solar eclipse. Follow the astronomical phenomenon’s journey across America along with NPR journalists and others experiencing the eclipse.
In Juneau, the eclipse will peak at about 9:20 a.m. The moon will obscure about 56 percent of the sun.
NASA TV’s live coverage will be available beginning at 8 a.m. Alaska time Monday. NASA is following the eclipse from 12 locations plus airplanes, with ground telescopes and 57 high-altitude balloons. Watch on 360 North television, which is available in Juneau over the air on channel 3.3, on cable, satellite and streaming live.
Live special coverage from NPR on KTOO begins at 9 a.m. Alaska time. You can listen to coverage here and over the air.
