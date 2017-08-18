Newscast – Friday, August 18, 2017

In this newscast:
- Residents of downtown Juneau tent encampment face eviction
- Togiak child accidentally fatally shoots another child
- Capital City Fire/Rescue to offer rides on new airport truck during open house
Recent headlines
Anchorage man beaten, bound and put in dog kennel, police searching for suspectsAnchorage Police are searching for five people involved in an assault and kidnapping in East Anchorage. Police say the suspects abducted and beat Abshir Mohammed, 24, on Sunday in a house on the 6500 block of Cimmaron Circle.
Gardentalk – Harvest Fair and greenhouse managementHarvest Fair runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 19, at the Juneau Community Garden.
Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority moves to clear Juneau homeless campThe Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority wants a homeless camp on one of its downtown properties cleared by September 5. The city is working with social care agencies to find alternatives for the dozen people camped there.
Public invited to Glacier Valley Fire Station open house, free rides on trucksCapital City Fire/Rescue officials say FAA grants covered most of the $2.6 million cost of remodeling the Glacier Valley Fire Station and a brand-new $740,000 ARFF truck.