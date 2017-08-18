Gardentalk – Harvest Fair and greenhouse management

The 25th Annual Harvest Fair runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 19, at the Juneau Community Garden.
In this week’s edition of Gardentalk, Master Gardener Ed Buyarski reminds us of some of the Harvest Fair’s events. You can see a schedule and check out the rules and categories by going to the the Juneau Community Garden Association newsletter below.
Buyarski said he’s been doing triage on late-developing cucumbers and tomatoes in his greenhouse that will likely not produce this season. He’s been replacing them with new broccoli starts.
He’s also been pinching off new flower buds from the top of his tomato plants so that more energy will go to developing fruit.
Don’t forget that removing non-productive plants, opening windows and doors, and starting up a fan can also improve ventilation in a greenhouse.
Gardentalk is a weekly feature that airs every Thursday morning on KTOO’s Morning Edition program during the spring and summer. You can sign up for the podcast or ask your own question for gardening help by going to the Gardentalk archive page.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority moves to clear Juneau homeless campThe Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority wants a homeless camp on one of its downtown properties cleared by September 5. The city is working with social care agencies to find alternatives for the dozen people camped there.
-
Public invited to Glacier Valley Fire Station open house, free rides on trucksCapital City Fire/Rescue officials say FAA grants covered most of the $2.6 million cost of remodeling the Glacier Valley Fire Station and a brand-new $740,000 ARFF truck.
-
How oyster milkshakes and teamwork are getting Alaska’s shellfish safely to marketThere was an uptick in paralytic shellfish poisoning this summer. But scientists think the future of oyster farming in Alaska still looks bright.
-
Mental Health Trust leaders resign while organization undergoes special auditIn the past month, the top three leaders at the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority have submitted letters of resignation. The shake up comes at a time when the organization, which manages funds for mental health and substance abuse programming across the state, is undergoing a special legislative audit over concerns about financial mismanagement.