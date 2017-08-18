Gardentalk – Harvest Fair and greenhouse management

The 25th Annual Harvest Fair runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 19, at the Juneau Community Garden.

In this week’s edition of Gardentalk, Master Gardener Ed Buyarski reminds us of some of the Harvest Fair’s events. You can see a schedule and check out the rules and categories by going to the the Juneau Community Garden Association newsletter below.

http://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/ktoo/2017/08/garden081717.mp3 Listen to the August 17 edition of Gardentalk:

Buyarski said he’s been doing triage on late-developing cucumbers and tomatoes in his greenhouse that will likely not produce this season. He’s been replacing them with new broccoli starts.

He’s also been pinching off new flower buds from the top of his tomato plants so that more energy will go to developing fruit.

Don’t forget that removing non-productive plants, opening windows and doors, and starting up a fan can also improve ventilation in a greenhouse.

Gardentalk is a weekly feature that airs every Thursday morning on KTOO’s Morning Edition program during the spring and summer. You can sign up for the podcast or ask your own question for gardening help by going to the Gardentalk archive page.