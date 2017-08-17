Juneau Afternoon – 8-18-17

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll find out about the Downtown Business Association’s Neighbors Day at Capital Park;
Peggy Ann McConnochie will be here with news about this year’s Rotary Bulbs;
Brad Orr and Chris Mertl will be here to highlight the Mendenhall Master Plan
We’ll learn about a class for educators: Alaska Agriculture in the Classroom, with Melissa Sikes.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Federal grand jury indicts husband on murder charges in cruise ship deathKenneth Manzanares, 39, is charged by a federal grand jury with one count of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Kristy Manzanares, also 39, aboard the Emerald Princess cruise ship in Southeast Alaska.
Feds move forward with review of Hilcorp’s Arctic drilling plansThe federal government is moving forward with its review of Hilcorp's proposal to drill offshore for oil in the Arctic.
There’s a new Arctic drilling battle brewing…and it’s not in ANWRA series of promising oil discoveries and a recent move by the Trump administration mean the vast, remote National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska is about to get a lot more controversial.
Nearly half of structures on dock affected by fire, says processing plant fire witnessDetails are emerging slowly on the fire at the Peter Pan Seafoods processing plant in Port Moller. The 100-year-old plant caught fire late Tuesday night, and the blaze continued to burn Wednesday. The full scope of the damage is still unclear, but witnesses say it is extensive.