Newscast – Wednesday, August 16, 2017

In this newscast:
- Peter Pan Seafoods processing plant in Port Moller devastated by fire,
- Zachary Whisenhunt of Fairbanks convicted of murder in the death of Janessa Kempski,
- Ferry Tustamena back in service, and
- Haines Borough Assembly recall election is unsuccessful.
Recent headlines
-
Clark’s Point drawing families back to the village by reopening its schoolWhen a school closes in rural Alaska, families who stay face tough choices. They can send their children away to school in another village or city, or they can home school their kids. Clark’s Point fought for a third option, to reopen their school. The school, which closed in 2012, will be back in session next week.
-
Peter Pan Seafoods Port Moller plant devastated in overnight fireSo far no reports of injuries in large fire that continues to burn at large, remote salmon processing plant on the Alaska Peninsula. One dock was cut away, and production facilities heavily damaged according to on-the-ground reports.
-
Science and culture merge as one at summer camp on the KwethlukOrutsararmiut Native Council held its first Science and Culture camp in July for high school students. Campers collected juvenile fish, like baby king and red salmon, and participated in activities in avian biology, ethnobotany and workshops on federal and state subsistence management.
-
A $60,000 travel bill is normal for high school football in JuneauA few years ago, Juneau School District gradually started cutting the travel budget for high school activities. Then the money stopped.