Juneau Assembly candidate files on Monday, drops out on Wednesday

It’s still early days in the municipal campaign season, but one candidate has already quit the race.
Political newcomer Carole Triem wrote to her supporters Wednesday to say she won’t be running for a seat on the Juneau Assembly after all:
“After more thought and consideration I am ending my candidacy for the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly for the October 3, 2017 election. I am extraordinarily grateful to the many family, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances that offered their many levels of support for my candidacy. I am especially thankful to my fellow millennials who had faith in me to represent their interests, priorities, and approach to our community, its challenges and sustainable future. I will continue to look for opportunities to be engaged in our community.”
Triem had filed papers Monday to run for an area-wide seat against incumbent Assemblywoman Maria Gladziszewski.
Gladziszewski will now run unopposed in the Oct. 3 election.
Triem didn’t offer a reason in her email for her change of heart. Nor did she elaborate when contacted by KTOO. But she did indicate she’d have her name removed from the ballot before the Friday deadline.
The two other seats in District 1 and 2 remain contested with both incumbents Jesse Kiehl and Debbie White facing re-election.
