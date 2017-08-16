Juneau Afternoon – 8-17-17

By August 16, 2017A Juneau Afternoon
Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes will host.
 
We’ll talk with Nate Bodenstadt about the first-year experience at UAS;
We’ll learn about this Saturday’s Community Garden’s Harvest Fair;
We’ll talk about Dankrupt’s Summer Shakedown concert this weekend at Pier 49;
Ruth Johnson, from Cancer Connection, will be here to highlight this Saturday’s Beat the Odds event.
 
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
 
That, Writer's Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN
