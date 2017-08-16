Juneau Afternoon – 8-17-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes will host.
We’ll talk with Nate Bodenstadt about the first-year experience at UAS;
We’ll learn about this Saturday’s Community Garden’s Harvest Fair;
We’ll talk about Dankrupt’s Summer Shakedown concert this weekend at Pier 49;
Ruth Johnson, from Cancer Connection, will be here to highlight this Saturday’s Beat the Odds event.
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Juneau Assembly candidate files on Monday, drops out on WednesdayIn a statement, Triem wrote she was especially thankful to her "fellow millennials who had faith in me to represent their interests, priorities, and approach to our community, its challenges and sustainable future."
-
Why Amazon collects local sales taxes in other states — but not AlaskaIf you live anywhere in the country with a sales tax, the online retailer Amazon collects it – except in Alaska. Some in Alaska want to see changes that would affect Amazon and other online sellers.
-
-
With F-35 squads set for Eielson, thousands of people may come up with themMore than 5,000 people may come to the Fairbanks area over the next four years as part of the move to base two squadrons of F-35 fighters at Eielson Air Force Base. The latest estimate announced Monday is well above the previous estimate of 3,500. The bigger population increase is expected to place a greater burden on local services.