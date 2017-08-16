Juneau Afternoon – 8-16-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

Sheli DeLaney will host.

Author Mark Lautman will be here with a preview of his Chamber Luncheon Thursday talk on Achieving Nimbility;

Nancy Barnes will be here to highlight this week’s fundraiser for Senator Albert Kookhesh;

We’ll talk with Harrison B about the Summer Shakedown concert this weekend at Pier 49;

And we’ll get the details on City Museum’s upcoming Day of Play.

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org