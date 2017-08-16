Juneau Afternoon – 8-16-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Sheli DeLaney will host.
Author Mark Lautman will be here with a preview of his Chamber Luncheon Thursday talk on Achieving Nimbility;
Nancy Barnes will be here to highlight this week’s fundraiser for Senator Albert Kookhesh;
We’ll talk with Harrison B about the Summer Shakedown concert this weekend at Pier 49;
And we’ll get the details on City Museum’s upcoming Day of Play.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Juneau Assembly candidate files on Monday, drops out on WednesdayIn a statement, Triem wrote she was especially thankful to her "fellow millennials who had faith in me to represent their interests, priorities, and approach to our community, its challenges and sustainable future."
Why Amazon collects local sales taxes in other states — but not AlaskaIf you live anywhere in the country with a sales tax, the online retailer Amazon collects it – except in Alaska. Some in Alaska want to see changes that would affect Amazon and other online sellers.
With F-35 squads set for Eielson, thousands of people may come up with themMore than 5,000 people may come to the Fairbanks area over the next four years as part of the move to base two squadrons of F-35 fighters at Eielson Air Force Base. The latest estimate announced Monday is well above the previous estimate of 3,500. The bigger population increase is expected to place a greater burden on local services.