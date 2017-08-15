Toksook Bay fire destroyes family’s belongings, kills 5-year-old

A child is dead and a family’s belongings destroyed Saturday after a house fire in Toksook Bay.
Six people lived in the home. All but one, Kendrick Julius, 5, were able to make it out of the building after the fire started sometime before midnight.
City Administrator Paul Chimiugak provided the child’s identity; Kendrick was his nephew.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined.
Chimiugak said that there was a rush to respond to the blaze, with people stretching hoses to get water to it.
The flames were doused before any other structures were affected, but the house and everything inside were lost.
The community is collecting clothing for the family and asking people to ship donations. Grant Aviation, Ryan Air, and Ravn Alaska are all shipping the donations to Toksook Bay for free.
This is the village’s second house fire this month. No one was injured in the earlier blaze.
Donations can be shipped to:
Bob Julius and Family, Toksook Bay, Alaska 99637
- Bob Julius: Pants size 30/30 or men’s size small sweatpants, shirt medium, coat medium, shoe size 8.5.
- Cecelia Julius: Sweat pants preferred size medium, shirt large or extra large, coat large, shoe size 7.
- Jennianne Theresa Julius: Pants size 3 or 4, shirt size medium, coat size medium, shoe size 7.5.
- Natasha and Kayden: Clothing for 2-year-olds.
