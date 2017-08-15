Skagway resident sentenced to prison for tax charges is running for Assembly again

A Skagway resident who was sentenced to a year in prison on federal tax charges has filed to run for borough Assembly.
Dan Henry resigned from the Assembly last fall in order to report to federal prison. Henry was convicted of willful failure to file income taxes. Now, he is back in Skagway and running for election again.
Henry is the only Assembly candidate to file by Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline. There are two Assembly seats opening this October. They are currently held by appointees Spencer Morgan and Monica Carlson.
Mark Schaefer is running for re-election as mayor. He is currently unopposed. Schaefer is finishing up his second two-year mayoral term.
The only competitive race so far is the one for school board. Four residents are running for two open seats.
Cara Cosgrove put in a bid to retain her position. Chezare Doxey Leipold, Heather Rodig and Denise Sager also threw their names in the running.
There is still time for residents interested in running as write-ins. The deadline is Sept. 29, just a few days before the Oct. 3 election.
Haines’ candidate filing closes Aug. 21.
