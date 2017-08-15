Newscast – Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017

In this newscast:
- The filing deadline closes for Juneau Assembly candidates and all three incumbents will be challenged,
- Alaska’s U.S. senators get an online earful after expressing disgust at the hate and racism out of Charlottesville,
- Ketchikan beaches get flagged for high levels of wastewater and sewage pathogen, and
- a tent camper in Sitka gets a rude awakening from a bear.
Recent headlines
Village of Newtok finds rebirth at MertarvikOver the last month and a half, a decade-long project to move the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta village of Newtok is finally beginning to take shape. The new village site held a ribbon in Mertarvik, which means “a place for water."
Seiner loses 70,000 pounds of pink salmon in Neva Strait groundingA seiner lost an estimated 70,000 pounds of pink salmon when his boat ran aground on August 6 near Sitka. Although none of the fish were contaminated by fuel, the load had spoiled by the time the vessel was refloated.
Can sea stars make a comeback in Kachemak Bay?Sea star wasting syndrome, or disease as it has become known, hit Kachemak Bay hard in 2016, killing about 90 percent of sunflower and true star populations. Researchers eagerly waited for spring to roll around in hopes their numbers would rebound.
F/V Akutan’s sad, failed season in Bristol BayHow a custom processor for a group of Bristol Bay drift boats ran late and ran out of money in 2017. The owner went broke, the fishermen lost their market, the crew was never paid, and for some ten days the troubled vessel and crew languished against their will in the Nushagak River. Liens piled up on the 130,000 lbs of frozen sockeye onboard as the captain steamed to Dutch Harbor for repairs.