Longtime Juneau painter Herb Bonnett dies at 87

Longtime Juneau resident and painter Herb Bonnett died this morning at the age of 87.

Bonnett’s paintings of boats, planes and iconic local landmarks are all over Juneau, including a very large painting on the back wall of the Juneau Assembly’s chambers at City Hall.

Daughter Michelle Bonnet Hale said he’s very well known by “old Juneau.”

“You can just see his prints all over town,” she said. “And lots of his prints in banks – so he’s got a print of the old Douglas bridge, he’s got prints of ferries. One of the more recent prints that he has is called ‘Rainy night in Juneau’ and it’s looking up Franklin Street on a rainy night.”

Hale said he signed his paintings Bonnet, but he was officially Bonnett with two Ts.

Bonnett was the son of an AJ Mine electrical engineer. He was born at St. Ann’s Hospital in 1930 and grew up in Thane and Douglas. He drew and painted for decades.

Hale said he died peacefully at the Juneau Pioneer Home.

“He had a very good run of it, very long, good life in Juneau and Southeast on his boats with his friends,” she said.

Mail condolences for the family to Michelle Hale at 4431 Taku Boulevard, Juneau, 99801. A tribute is being planned.