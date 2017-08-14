Kasilof man charged with making false 911 calls to divert pursuit

Alaska State Troopers say a 23-year-old Kenai Peninsula man made fake 911 calls to divert officers as they pursued and tried to arrest him.
Clayton Nelson of Kasilof is charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, assault and terroristic threatening. He’s also charged with driving with a revoked license and violating conditions of his release.
Troopers say they spotted Nelson on Saturday afternoon and tried to conduct a traffic stop on his pickup for an outstanding felony warrant from an assault case Friday in Soldotna.
After a pursuit, troopers arrested Nelson.
Trooper investigators say they later determined Nelson had made false 911 calls.
Nelson is being held without bail at Wildwood Pretrial Facility in Kenai.
A message left with the Kenai public defender’s office was not immediately returned.
