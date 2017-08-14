Juneau Afternoon – 8-15-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling hosts.
We’ll get the details about an overnight Writing Workshop;
Hear Part 6 of Midnight Oil, which traces the effect of the Trans-Alaska Oil Pipeline on out state;
Steve Kocsis will be here with yet more information about the coming eclipse;
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly.
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Tuesday on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
Commuter flight makes emergency water landing in Juneau area, occupants unharmedThe pilot made an emergency landing about 150 feet from Coghlan Island. All five people aboard the plane were able to swim to shore.
Longtime Juneau painter Herb Bonnett dies at 87Bonnett’s paintings of boats and planes and iconic local landmarks are all over Juneau, including a very large painting on the back wall of the Juneau Assembly’s chambers at City Hall.
Former Thane attraction to be razed for tribal culture parkJuneau's Docks and Harbors board has given the green light for firefighters to burn down the former Thane Ore House restaurant. The 35-year-old former attraction is being razed to make way for a Alaska Native cultural immersion park.
Trump Calls Out KKK, White Supremacists After Charlottesville: ‘Racism Is Evil’Almost 48 hours after violence engulfed Charlottesville, Virginia, President Trump called out white nationalist groups by name. He had been criticized for not doing so in his initial remarks on Saturday.