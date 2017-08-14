Juneau Afternoon – 8-15-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling hosts.

We’ll get the details about an overnight Writing Workshop;

Hear Part 6 of Midnight Oil, which traces the effect of the Trans-Alaska Oil Pipeline on out state;

Steve Kocsis will be here with yet more information about the coming eclipse;

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly.

At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Tuesday on KTOO-Juneau.