Juneau Afternoon – 8-15-17

By August 14, 2017A Juneau Afternoon
Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling hosts.
We’ll get the details about an overnight Writing Workshop;
Hear Part 6 of Midnight Oil, which traces the effect of the Trans-Alaska Oil Pipeline on out state;
Steve Kocsis will be here with yet more information about the coming eclipse;
 
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly.
 
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Tuesday on KTOO-Juneau.
0

Recent headlines

X