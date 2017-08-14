Juneau Afternoon – 8-14-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling hosts.
We’ll hear the third episode of the Midnight Oil podcast from Alaska’s Energy Desk – about the Trans Alaska Pipeline and how it shaped the state.
And we’ll talk with the King of Alaskan Seafood.
Recent headlines
-
Commuter flight makes emergency water landing in Juneau area, occupants unharmedThe pilot made an emergency landing about 150 feet from Coghlan Island. All five people aboard the plane were able to swim to shore.
-
Longtime Juneau painter Herb Bonnett dies at 87Bonnett’s paintings of boats and planes and iconic local landmarks are all over Juneau, including a very large painting on the back wall of the Juneau Assembly’s chambers at City Hall.
-
Former Thane attraction to be razed for tribal culture parkJuneau's Docks and Harbors board has given the green light for firefighters to burn down the former Thane Ore House restaurant. The 35-year-old former attraction is being razed to make way for a Alaska Native cultural immersion park.
-
Trump Calls Out KKK, White Supremacists After Charlottesville: ‘Racism Is Evil’Almost 48 hours after violence engulfed Charlottesville, Virginia, President Trump called out white nationalist groups by name. He had been criticized for not doing so in his initial remarks on Saturday.